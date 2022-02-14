DANVILLE — An 18-year-old Danville man walking in the community was shot in the shoulder Saturday evening.
Danville police said the victim indicated he heard shots being fired from behind him while he was walking in the area of the 100 block of South Griffin Street. He said he believed the shots came from a dark-colored sedan that was traveling south on that street.
The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening wound.
Police responded to the call at 8:47 p.m. in the area of the 100 block of Edwards Street.