URBANA - A Danville man has been sentenced to 9½ years in the federal penitentiary in connection with the armed holdup of a convenience store in Danville.
Courtland Rowell, Jr., 21, of the 900 block of Moore Street, pleaded guilty in March to obstruction of commerce by robbery and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
The charges stemmed from a late-night robbery of the Casey’s General Store, 845 E. Voorhees St., on June 3, 2019. Rowell and another person entered wearing masks and dark clothing.
While brandishing a firearm, Rowell ordered the employees to obey orders while his partner cleared out the register. Police were alerted to the robbery in progress and captured Rowell as he fled the station.
Charges are pending in the Central District of Illinois against Rowell’s co-defendant.
U.S. District Court Judge Colin Bruce sentenced Rowell to 30 months in prison for the obstruction of commerce by robbery charge, and an additional 84 months for brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, to be served one after the other.
Rowell was also ordered to pay restitution to the victim.
The Danville Police Department and the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Bryan Freres prosecuted Rowell under the auspices of the Project Safe Neighborhoods program, intended to reduce violent crime by prosecuting the most significant drivers of gun violence.