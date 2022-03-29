DANVILLE — A Danville man who admitted he killed a woman who had broken up with him will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Vermilion County Judge Derek Girton on Tuesday sentenced Bryant Marshall Jr., 29, to 65 years in prison for the first-degree murder of Marlene Brown, 29, of Danville, calling Marshall’s actions “beyond senseless” and the defendant “beyond selfish.”
Marshall pleaded guilty in early February to Ms. Brown’s murder, admitting that he shot her several times in the head on Dec. 15, 2018, just days after she had broken off her relationship with him.
She died 10 days later on Christmas morning in Carle Hospital in Urbana.
A release from Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said the two argued at her North Washington Street home in Danville over Marshall’s mistaken belief that she was seeing other men. During the argument, he threatened her, Lacy said.
When he left her home, he hid in the back of her sport utility vehicle parked on the road outside her home. When she opened the back hatch, Marshall jumped from the SUV and fired on Ms. Brown, striking her repeatedly.
Arrested that night, he confessed what he had done to police, suggesting that she had “pushed” him to do it.
Ms. Brown’s sister, Katherline Smith, told The News-Gazette at the time that Marshall was “obsessed” with her younger sister.
At his sentencing, Smith tearfully described for the judge the devastation her sister’s death has had on their family, especially Ms. Browns’ six children.
“They now have trust issues, they have permanent psychological scars, the perception of their world has changed, they fear the world now, and their hearts are forever broken, as nothing or no one can replace that nurturing love they had from their mother,” Smith said.
The minimum Marshall could have received was 45 years in prison.
He must serve 100 percent of his sentence and was given credit for 1,000 days already spent in jail in Danville.