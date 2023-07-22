URBANA — A Danville man who fired shots at his pregnant girlfriend’s home four years ago has been sentenced to 25 years in the federal penitentiary.
Judge Colin Bruce on Friday found that Alvin Beasley, 38, qualified to be considered an armed career criminal based on his prior convictions for armed robbery, aggravated battery, and second-degree murder. That meant he faced 15 years to life in prison.
In September 2021, a jury convicted Beasley of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Bryan Freres also presented Bruce with evidence that Beasley’s girlfriend was in her home on May Street in Danville when he drove by firing on May 23, 2019. At the time, he was on parole for second-degree murder.
Additionally, the government told Bruce of jailhouse phone calls made by Beasley after the shooting during which he said he "just snap[s] out for no reason" and wants to "hurt people." In another call, he said he was tired of dealing drugs and "just want[ed] to kill people."
Bruce noted that the facts of Beasley's case were serious and troubling and that Beasley attempted to obstruct justice with his testimony at trial.
Specifically, after hearing the evidence against him, Beasley took the stand and admitted that he shot at his pregnant girlfriend's residence, but tried to claim that he did so with a different gun than the one he was charged with possessing. The jury rejected his testimony and found him guilty.
Beasley will have to serve 85 percent of his prison sentence.
The case was investigated by the Danville Police Department, the Vermilion County Sheriff's Office, the Vermilion County Metropolitan Enforcement Group, the Illinois State Police, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Assistant U.S. Attorney William Lynch assisted Freres in Beasley’s prosecution. Beasley was represented by Chicago attorney Joshua Adams.