DANVILLE — A former Danville man who admitted he sexually molested a child has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Earl Mikell, 38, will have to serve 85 percent of that sentence, or just over 21 years behind bars.
He pleaded guilty late last month before Vermilion County Judge Derek Girton to predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, admitting that between Feb. 14, 2011, and Feb. 14, 2012, he engaged in sexual contact with a child under the age of 13.
The charges were brought against Mikell in June 2020 and he’s been in custody ever since. In February 2021, he was found unfit to stand trial and had to receive treatment through the Department of Human Services for almost two years before he was restored to fitness in March.
In return for Mikell’s guilty plea to one count of the Class X felony charge, other counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse were dismissed. Also dismissed was a 2020 misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct case.
With credit for more than three years already served, Mikell should be released from prison in 18 years.