DANVILLE — A Danville man will spend the next half of his life in prison for fatally shooting a man he found in his ex-girlfriend's bedroom in early 2019.
Jimmie Rodgers, 32, pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree murder with a firearm in the Jan. 12, 2019, fatal shooting of 33-year-old William Banks. Judge Derek Girton sentenced him to 35 years in prison. Under truth-in-sentencing laws, Rodgers will have to serve 100 percent of the sentence.
Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy presented evidence showing that about 5 a.m. that Saturday, Rodgers went to an apartment in the 1600 block of Edgewood Drive and pounded on the door. After being let in, he went to a back bedroom, where he found Mr. Banks with his ex, then fatally shot him.
Rodgers was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals task force more than a year later, on Feb. 27, 2020, in Indiana.