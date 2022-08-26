DANVILLE — A Danville man who admitted he attacked two people with a hammer earlier this year has been sentenced to six years in prison.
Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said Timothy Sutton, 30, who listed an address in the 1200 block of Harmon Street, pleaded guilty last week to aggravated domestic battery before Judge Charles Hall.
Sutton admitted that on Feb. 24, he attacked a man and a woman as they returned to their Danville home, swinging a hammer near them and threatening to kill them.
Both received multiple injuries, Lacy said, and there was property damage done to their home. They were able to escape from him and get to a neighbor’s home for shelter.
Charges of domestic battery, aggravated battery, criminal damage to property and interference with a domestic violence report were dismissed in return for Sutton’s guilty plea to the Class 2 felony.
Sutton must serve 85 percent of the sentence and was given credit for 174 days already served .
Lacy said Sutton has multiple misdemeanor convictions and one for aggravated assault from Kentucky.