DANVILLE — A Danville man is serving a 20-year prison sentence after admitting he caused the death of his father.
Darrius L. Bryant, 32, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the beating death of Robert E. Bryant, 55, on March 3, 2021.
Danville police found Mr. Bryant bleeding from the head and face that night in the 100 block of National Street. They learned that he had been involved in a physical fight with his son, Darrius, that resulted in him being beaten unconscious.
He was taken to Carle Hospital in Urbana where he died as a result of blunt force trauma on March 4, 2021.
On Feb. 10, the younger Bryant pleaded guilty to second-degree murder before Vermilion County Judge Derek Girton and a more serious murder charge was dismissed.
With maximum credit for good time, Bryant will be released in 10 years. He was given credit on his sentence for almost two years previously served in the Vermilion County Public Safety Building.
The Illinois Attorney General's office prosecuted the case.
Court records show Bryant had previous convictions for retail theft, obstructing justice, domestic battery and resisting arrest.