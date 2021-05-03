DANVILLE — A gunshot wound took the life of a 34-year-old Danville man Sunday afternoon.
Danville Police Commander Joshua Webb said the victim was wounded when a suspect exited a vehicle in the area of the 600 block of Plum Street, fired one shot and drove away.
Police were called at 2:14 p.m. Officers found the victim lying in the road with a gunshot wound to his back.
The victim, who has not been identified pending notification of relatives, was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Danville police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.