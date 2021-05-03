Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Generally cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 77F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.