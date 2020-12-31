CHAMPAIGN - Police are looking for the person who shot a man as he exited a north Champaign business Thursday evening.
Police were called at 5:30 p.m. to a local hospital where an 18-year-old Danville man was being treated for a gunshot wound to the hand.
Champaign police department spokesman Tom Yelich said officers were told the victim was coming out of an undisclosed business in the 1500 block of North Prospect Avenue when the shooter approached him, fired and struck him.
The victim was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.
No arrests have been made and no description of the shooter was available.
The shooting brings to 189 the number of confirmed shots fired calls dealt with by Champaign police in 2020.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 217-351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.