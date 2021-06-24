DANVILLE — A Danville man was expected to survive being shot Wednesday night.
Danville police Commander Joshua Webb said officers were sent to the 1000 block of Jackson Street about 9:51 p.m. and found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg.
He told police he was walking on Jackson Street, heard several gunshots and realized he’d been wounded.
Police describe his injuries as non-life-threatening. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police ask anyone with information to call the department at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.