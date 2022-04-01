DANVILLE — Danville police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in that city Thursday night.
Deputy Chief Josh Webb said just before 11 p.m., police responded to shots fired in the 800 block of Johnson Street and found Joshua Foreman, 36, of Danville, inside a vehicle, the victim of multiple gunshots. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers found a witness who heard the shots then saw an unknown man running north from the vehicle. No suspect information is available and Mr. Foreman was the only one apparently harmed, Webb said.
His death is the first homicide of 2022 in Danville, Webb said.
Police ask anyone with information to call them at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-8477.