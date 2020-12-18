DANVILLE - A Danville man who admitted he burgled a business in that city last month has been sentenced to five years in prison.
Jumar Mockabee, 40, whose last known address was in the 300 block of Harvey Street, pleaded guilty before Judge Nancy Fahey Thursday to burglary.
He admitted that on Nov. 16, he broke into Buddy’s Home Furnishings, 704 N. Gilbert St.
Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said Danville police obtained surveillance video that showed Mockabee entering through a shattered door and then leaving the business with televisions, an air conditioning unit, two PlayStation gaming systems and two Nintendo Switch gaming systems.
Lacy said the property was recovered.
Mockabee was given credit on his sentence for 23 days served.
Court records show Mockabee had several prior convictions for retail theft and domestic battery.