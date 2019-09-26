DANVILLE — A Danville man will spend the next 25 years in prison for murder in a fatal shooting just over a year ago on the city’s east side.
Vermilion County Circuit Judge Nancy Fahey handed down the sentence Tuesday to Yuri D. Lillard, 35, after he pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree murder-intent in the death of Tyrell Henderson.
Two other counts of first-degree murder and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon were dismissed.
Lillard was credited with already having served 371 days behind bars. He must serve 100 percent of the remainder of his sentence and three years of parole upon his release.
Around 8 p.m. on Sept. 15, 2018, Danville police responded to the 2300 block of Cannon Street for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found Henderson, 29, lying at the edge of the street.
An anonymous tip led police to Lillard, who was arrested on a murder warrant by U.S. marshals a few days later in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Lillard, who has multiple previous felony convictions, had been released from prison that March and was on parole when the shooting occurred.