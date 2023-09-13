DANVILLE — A Danville man was charged Wednesday with aggravated battery with a firearm for allegedly shooting another man in that city Tuesday night.
Danville Deputy Police Chief Josh Webb said about 8:20 p.m., police found a 37-year-old man in the 1600 block of Beechwood Drive with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen. Officers learned that there had been an altercation between him and Deponshia L. Davis, 46, who listed an address in the 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
About 1 a.m. Wednesday, Danville police found Davis in the 100 block of Grace Street and arrested him. He was taken to the Danville Public Safety Building and on Wednesday was charged with the Class X felony. If convicted, Davis faces at least six to 30 years in prison.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his non-life threatening wound.
Police released no other information on what may have sparked the fight or on the condition of the victim. The asked that anyone with information call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.