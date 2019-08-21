DANVILLE — Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. confirmed Wednesday that the city has now received three proposals from prospective developers of a Danville casino.
He had said prior to this week’s submission deadline that only two had arrived but another was expected.
Aldermen extended the original deadline to this week in hopes of that happening.
Williams and other officials leading Danville’s selection of a developer have not shared any details about the interested developers.
A steering committee that includes Williams, Alderman Mike Puhr and other city officials and residents will now review the applications, meet with applicants and make a recommendation to the city council for final approval.
The deadline to submit information about the chosen developer and site to the Illinois Gaming Board is Oct. 28.