Danville officials selected this 40-acre cornfield on the south side of Interstate 74 near the Lynch Road exit as the preferred site for a casino because of its proximity to the highway and Indiana line and its 'shovel ready' status.

DANVILLE — Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. confirmed Wednesday that the city has now received three proposals from prospective developers of a Danville casino.

He had said prior to this week’s submission deadline that only two had arrived but another was expected.

Aldermen extended the original deadline to this week in hopes of that happening.

Williams and other officials leading Danville’s selection of a developer have not shared any details about the interested developers.

A steering committee that includes Williams, Alderman Mike Puhr and other city officials and residents will now review the applications, meet with applicants and make a recommendation to the city council for final approval.

The deadline to submit information about the chosen developer and site to the Illinois Gaming Board is Oct. 28.

