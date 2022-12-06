DANVILLE — Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. on Tuesday filed objections with the Danville Election Commission, alleging the nominating petitions for one of his opponents in next year’s election contain invalid signatures.
Williams’ objections contend 22 of the 231 signatures provided by candidate Jacob Lane are invalid. A total of 225 valid signatures are required.
Lane said he was bewildered by Williams’ actions.
Williams said seven of the signers reside outside the corporate limits of Danville, making them ineligible to sign. He provided the names of the people he contends are ineligible.
He also alleges 15 more signers are not registered to vote in the city of Danville, also making them ineligible. Williams also provided those names.
“The elimination of these additional signatures leaves Mr. Lane with only 209 valid signatures, which is 16 below the legal requirement of 225,” Williams said in his document objecting to their validity. “This means his nominating papers are incomplete, insufficient and invalid, making him ineligible to run for mayor of the city of Danville in the Feb. 28, 2023, or April 4, 2023, elections.”
He requested the election commission declare them invalid and remove Lane’s name from the ballot.
The election commission is scheduled to meet Dec. 14.
“I studied political science in undergrad and grad schools,” Williams told The News-Gazette. “We are a country of laws, and it’s important we follow them.”
Williams said he obtained a list of registered voters and compared them to the signatures on the petition, then verified his records matched the election commission’s record.
“If you want to lead, you have to follow the law,” Williams said. “You can’t expect others to follow the law if you don’t.”
Lane, a Danville native and Danville Schlarman High School and DePauw University graduate, is a political and non-profit consultant.
In a statement, Lane said Williams “can’t run on his record, so I’m not surprised he would resort to this low tactic” and contends Williams has harassed people on Facebook by calling them names.
He said Williams indicated earlier it was good to have a number of people in the race and he’s proud to run on his record.”
“Compare that to his actions,” Lane said.
“We’re in this for the long haul, and this is proof that Mayor Williams is scared of our campaign,” Lane said. “We’ve had an overwhelming number of folks come out in support of my candidacy, and I think Williams’ latest actions will only confirm what most originally thought of the mayor.”
Two candidates would remain in the race for mayor if the election commission rules Lane’s petitions invalid. Vermilion Housing Authority Executive Director Jackie Vinson also filed to run.
Williams said Ward 5 Alderwoman Eve Ludwig also challenged the nominating petitions of her opponent, Jakob Dazey. Ludwig did not return a phone call seeking comment.