DANVILLE — As public speculation swirls around who will build a casino in Danville, and where, another major development has been quietly progressing just west of the city’s downtown.
City officials have been mum on details, but Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. has referenced the project at two recent city council meetings as a “great project” that will transform an entire neighborhood.
On Tuesday, Williams said it will spread over 17 acres, scooping up 66 different properties, most of which are already purchased. He said it’s been in the works since December, and there are still nine parcels to be acquired.
Williams said he’s hoping that in a week or so, an announcement can be made revealing more about this large development.
According to real-estate transaction records, it appears this development will cover several blocks, generally west of Gilbert Street, north of East Main street and east of North Logan Avenue where it overlooks Ellsworth Park.
The area is in the “backyard” of the Vermilion County Museum and is within a few blocks of the city’s downtown business district.
The Land Bank of Vermilion County — a quasi-public entity created to acquire, manage, maintain and repurpose vacant, abandoned and foreclosed properties — has been buying the properties in the area, a generally blighted neighborhood north of Big Lots. Land Bank officials have declined comment on the project.
But since early January, the Land Bank — which was created by Vermilion County, the city of Danville and other municipalities and has its own board but receives no tax revenue — has been acquiring the properties in a concentrated area that stretches from Madison Street on the north to Big Lots at 20 N. Gilbert St. on the south, and from Gilbert Street on the east to Logan Avenue on the west.
According to Vermilion County deed-transfer data, the Land Bank has acquired at least 30 properties within that footprint since the beginning of the year, on Harrison, Robinson, Lafayette, Madison and North streets and Logan Avenue.
Within that same area, the city already owns 13 properties, according to Vermilion County GIS data, for a total of 43 properties between it and the Land Bank.
That number may not reflect the total number of properties acquired for the project, as Williams has publicly said it requires the acquisition of 66 altogether, and nine were still to be purchased as of Aug. 6.
Some of the owners in the neighborhood who sold their properties have speculated that the project is health care related.
Officials with Carle Foundation Hospital and OSF Healthcare, which both have existing medical facilities in Danville, have not disclosed any new developments in the works.
And those selling their properties have not been provided any details, except that structures on their sites would eventually be razed, according to Jerry Hawker, who owns rental properties through his business, Hawk Enterprises, and recently sold one at 611 W. Harrison St. to the Land Bank.
He said it he originally received a card in the mail about a year ago from a CU Realtor inquiring if he wanted to sell, and didn’t think much of it until he learned other property owners in the neighborhood got the same card.
After a second inquiry in the mail, he contacted Keller Williams Realty and began negotiations, settling on a price of around $39,000 for his rental property. He said he retained the salvage rights in the deal because he was told it would be torn down and he wanted to remove a brand-new furnace and other items from it. He said others who have sold in the neighborhood did the same.
“I think it’s going to be great, whatever they put in there,” said Hawker, who owns other properties in areas to the north. “Because investors will invest, and it will improve the neighborhoods north of there. I think it’s going to do a real good thing for landlords and homeowners who own property in those next three blocks (north).”