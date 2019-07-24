DANVILLE — Though the Danville area lost Julius W. Hegeler II earlier this month, his philanthropy will live on through his foundation.
“It will be alive and well for years to come, and the community will still get a lot of benefit from it,” said Gil Saikley, Mr. Hegeler’s longtime attorney. “That was one of his primary wishes — that it continue to help entities and individuals in this area.”
The retired businessman and decorated Korean War veteran passed away July 5 at the age of 91.
He’s beloved in his hometown of Danville for donating millions through the Julius W. Hegeler II Foundation to local organizations and projects focusing on education, environmental education, health care, historic preservation, the arts and helping people with disabilities — many of which benefit children.
During his lifetime, Hegeler — who flew 70 combat missions as an F-86 fighter pilot during the Korean War — made several planned gifts, which grateful recipients liked to say would come when he “folded his wings.”
“Any planned gifts or commitments that he made obviously will be carried out,” Saikley said.
Among them: A $3 million bequest to the Danville Area Community College Foundation. The college issued $3 million in bonds to put a much-needed addition onto the Braun Technology Center, which it started in 2013. The philanthropist provided $100,000 each year to fund the interest payment, and the planned gift will be used to pay off the principal.
Mr. Hegeler, who served as a longtime DACC Foundation board member, made an additional $2 million bequest, allowing the college to turn a 1905 Carnegie library — named for retired DACC President Alice Jacobs, who became a dear friend — into a visual and performing arts center.
Other gifts: $3 million to the David S. Palmer Arena to replace its outdated compressor, among other things; $3 million to build a developmental day training center at WorkSource Enterprises, which serves adults with disabilities; $3 million for the Bobette Steely Hegeler Cancer Care Center at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center; $2 million to the Danville Public School Foundation; and $500,000 to AMBUCS to maintain its three universally-accessible playgrounds.
Mr. Hegeler’s grandfather, for whom he was named, moved to Danville in 1905, and along with his brother, Herman, established what became the Hegeler Zinc Co., which put Danville on the map.
In 1955, Mr. Hegeler returned to Danville and with his lawyer brother — Continental Filling president Harry Peterson — and two others co-founded what became Peterson/Puritan.
In an interview in March 2018, Mr. Hegeler told News-Gazette Media that he established his foundation to give back to the community that had been so generous to him and his family. Aside from a few places like Millikin University, his alma mater, and Indiana’s Culver Academies, which his children attended, he said he felt strongly about entrusting his fortune with local people, who would “do good things” with it.
While not all the details have been ironed out, Saikley said a foundation board will continue to review donation proposals.
While his attorney since 1994, Saikley said he regarded Mr. Hegeler as a close friend and admired his generosity and love for Danville.
“He was well aware of the fact that Danville is not as thriving as it was many years ago,” he said. “He had a big heart for Danville and wanted to see it continue and succeed and wanted to help as best as he could. He actually went looking for projects to do. He didn’t just wait for the phone to ring.”