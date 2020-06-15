DANVILLE — While several cities have canceled their annual Independence Day fireworks celebrations, Danville is planning one at Danville Stadium.
At its meeting Tuesday, the city council will vote on an $18,000 increase to the budget to pay for the fireworks display, with $15,000 going to Athens-based Central States Fireworks, Inc., and $3,000 to provide other support for the event.
They’ll also vote on an agreement with Tilton to pay for $7,500 of the cost.
If approved, Central States Fireworks would put on a 30-minute display, shooting off fireworks from left-center field near the fence.
The “Danville Illinois Fireworks Spectacular” would include 280 three-inch shells, 240 four-inch shells, 50 five-inch shells and a grand finale of 350 multi-color three-inch shells.