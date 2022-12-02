DANVILLE — A suspect has been identified in a Thursday afternoon shooting on the 400 block of Montclaire Street in Danville.
Charles R. Moody, 20, of Danville, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, with any further charges pending review by the Vermilion County State’s Attorney’s Office, police said Friday.
A 17-year-old male with non-life-threatening gunshots wounds to his lower leg was treated in a hospital emergency room following the shooting.
Witnesses told officers that someone in a black Cadillac sedan had been firing shots at several people standing in front of a home in the 400 block of Montclaire, and that people were shooting back at the Cadillac sedan.
When officers made contact with the 17-year-old male treated in the hospital, he said he was walking into a home when he heard gunfire from behind and was struck in the leg.
Officers checking the area observed a Cadillac sedan matching the description in the 1200 block of Grant Street, and stopped the vehicle.
One of the occupants, Moody, was identified as the suspect who had been shooting from the vehicle, police said.
Officers also recovered two handguns in the 1200 block of Grant Street and one was found to be modified with a switch device making it an automatic weapon.