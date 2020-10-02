DANVILLE - Police in Danville are investigating the shooting death of a Danville man Thursday night.
A release from police said officers went to Douglas Park about 7 p.m. after receiving several calls that shots had been fired.
They found a 19-year-man on the ground in the middle of the road on Florida between Wayne and Commercial.
He had been shot in the back once. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.
Police have no suspect information. Anyone who might be able to help them is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-8477.