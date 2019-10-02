DANVILLE — Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a 27-year-old woman who apparently jumped from Memorial Bridge on Tuesday night in south Danville.
Cmdr. Josh Webb said at 8:06 p.m., police received reports that a woman was on the bridge over the Vermilion River on South Gilbert Street and looked like she might jump.
When officers arrived, they were unable to locate her on the bridge and began checking the water below, Webb said. They found her lying in the water near the structure.
Webb said officers pulled the woman from the water and brought her up the embankment to medical personnel for treatment. She was taken to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries.
The woman’s name is being withheld pending notification of her family members.
Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call police at 217-431-2250 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.