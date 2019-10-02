DANVILLE — Danville police are investigating a fatal accident involving a 27-year-old woman who apparently jumped from Memorial Bridge in south Danville on Tuesday night.
Commander Josh Webb said that around 8:06 p.m., police received reports that a woman was on the bridge, on South Gilbert Street over the Vermilion River, and looked like she might jump off of it.
When officers arrived, they were unable to locate her on the bridge and began checking the water below, Webb said. They located the woman lying in the water near the structure.
Webb said officers pulled the woman from the water and assisted in bringing her up the embankment to medical personnel for treatment. She was taken to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries.
The woman’s name is being withheld, pending notification of her family members.
Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS (8477).