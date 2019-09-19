DANVILLE — Police are investigating a home invasion Wednesday evening on the city’s southeast side.
Cmdr. Josh Webb said officers responded to the call in the 200 block of Tennessee Street. When they arrived, a 47-year-old woman said she was at home when two men armed with guns entered and demanded money.
The victim said the men took an undisclosed amount of cash from her, then fled. She was not injured.
The victim said both men wore dark-colored hoodies and appeared to be around 20 years old.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.