DANVILLE - Danville police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in that city Monday night.
Police were sent to the 400 block of Avenue A about 9:15 p.m. where they found a man with a gunshot wound to his back in a yard.
The man, 35, from Danville, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
His identity and other details surrounding the shooting have not been released.
It was the first homicide in the city of Danville this year.
Anyone with information is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-8477.