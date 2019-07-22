DANVILLE — Police are investigating a shooting that wounded a 34-year-old Danville man Friday night and the armed robbery of a taxi driver less than a half-hour later. They said they do not think the crimes are related.
In the first incident, officers were called at 11:23 p.m. Friday to OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville, where they talked with a 34-year-old Danville man who had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg.
The victim told police he had gotten into an argument with an other man in the area of Buchanan and Commercial streets when a black SUV drove up and a man with a handgun got out and got involved in the argument, too. The victim said the man with the gun shot him once in the leg, then left in the black SUV. The man the victim was originally arguing with ran away to the south. No other injuries were reported during the incident.
In the second incident, police responded at 11:54 p.m. Friday to the 1200 block of Fairchild Street, where a Mr. Taxi driver told them he had been robbed at gunpoint in the 1700 block of Glenwood Drive. The driver said he had arrived to pick up a fare when two men wearing dark-colored hooded sweatshirts approached him. He said one had a handgun and demanded his money, and they took his wallet, cellphone and an undisclosed amount of cash.
The men then ran away to the south. There were no injuries reported during this incident, police said.
Anyone with information regarding either of these unrelated crimes is asked to call Danville police at 217-431-2250 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.