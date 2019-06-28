DANVILLE — Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night that wounded a 26-year-old woman.
At 7:49 p.m., police responded to the area of Fowler and English streets for a report of shots fired and found out that a victim had left the scene, arriving at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville with a gunshot wound.
Officers met with the victim, who is from Danville and suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her arm. She told police she was in her vehicle driving through the area of Fowler and English streets when she saw a group of men start shooting in her direction. She fled, then had a friend drive her to the hospital for treatment.
The investigation continues and police ask anyone with information regarding this crime to call them at 217-431-2250 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.