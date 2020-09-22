DANVILLE - Police in Danville continue to investigate separate weekend shootings that left two men and one woman injured and another woman locked up.
The first happened about 2 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Fowler Avenue. A 29-year-old Danville man was taken to an area hospital for a gunshot wound to his lower torso, not thought to be life-threatening.
Almost 90 minutes later, police arrested Toi M. Lewis, 32, who listed an address in the 1600 block of Edgewood.
On Monday, the Vermilion County State’s Attorney’s office filed charges against her of attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of weapons by a felony and aggravated battery.
Her bond was set at $500,000 over the weekend. If convicted of the most serious charge, she faces at least six to 30 years in prison.
On Sunday, about 1:45 a.m., police were sent to the emergency room of OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center where a man and a woman from Danville were being treated for gunshot wounds.
Police learned that the couple had been in the parking lot of the Untouchables Motorcycle Club in the 100 block of Commercial Street when someone began firing from an unknown location.
The man, 23, was shot in the arm and back while the 21-year-old woman was hit in the leg. Police described their injuries as non-life-threatening.
Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-8477.