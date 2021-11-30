DANVILLE — Two Danville men became that city’s latest victims in recent separate shootings.
According to Danville police Commander Josh Webb, an 18-year-old man remained hospitalized Monday after he was shot in the torso about 11:18 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24.
The victim said he and a friend were walking in the 1100 block of Robinson Street when they heard yelling, followed by several shots being fired.
The teen said he didn't see who fired the shots but he saw two people running at him just before he was hit. He described both as wearing hooded sweatshirts and having masks over their faces.
The second shooting happened about 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the Marathon Gas station, 3401 E. Main St., where police found a 24-year-old man shot in the shoulder.
The victim said he was sitting in the passenger seat of a friend’s vehicle when someone approached from the rear and fired once into the vehicle, hitting him.
Witnesses described the shooter as a Black man wearing a red jacket who fled in a silver-colored SUV.
Police described the victim’s injury as non-life threatening.
Police ask that anyone with information about either shooting contact them at the police department at 217-431-2250 or those wanting to remain anonymous can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.