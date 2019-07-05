DANVILLE — Police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that injured five people in a 24-hour period over the July 4 holiday.
Investigators said they don’t have any information at this time to indicate the shootings are related.
— In the first, police were called at 4:11 a.m. Thursday to a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of Seminary Street. Officers found a 31-year-old Danville man with gunshot wounds to his back and leg. He said he was standing outside a party in the area of Seminary and Plum streets when he heard gunshots. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening wounds.
While investigating the scene, officers learned that a second gunshot victim had arrived at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. The 33-year-old Danville man also suffered non-life-threatening wounds to his leg and lower back and told police he was at the same party as the first man.
Officers said they also spoke with a witness who reported seeing a black man about 6 feet tall and wearing a red hooded sweatshirt firing a handgun in the direction of the party.
No other injuries were reported.
— In the second, officers were called at 11:52 p.m. Thursday to The Blue Store, 801 N. Vermilion St., where they found a 32-year-old Danville woman with gunshot wounds to her arm and stomach. The victim said she was in the store’s parking lot when a man started shooting at someone, and she thinks she got caught in the crossfire. The woman was taken to an area hospital, where she is being treated for serious wounds.
While investigating the scene, officers learned that a second victim had arrived at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Officers met with the 20-year-old Indianapolis man, who had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his shoulder. He told them he was walking in the area of The Blue Store when he heard gunfire and was hit. He said he didn’t see who fired the shots.
Officers also spoke to a witness who said he saw a black man with dreadlock-style hair shooting at a dark-colored SUV in the area of store, then running away. The dark SUV fled toward Woodbury Street.
No other injuries were reported.
— In the third, officers were called at 2:05 a.m. Friday to the 0-100 block of Columbus Street, where they found that the victim, a 20-year-old woman, had already been rushed to OSF Sacred Heart with a gunshot wound to the stomach.
She told officers she was sitting in a vehicle with friends on Columbus when she saw a man on foot start shooting in her direction. The victim, who remains in serious condition at the hospital, said the man was last seen running south from the area.
No other injuries were reported.
The investigation into these incidents continues, and anyone with information is asked to call Danville police at 217-431-2250 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.