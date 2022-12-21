DANVILLE — A Danville man was reported in stable condition after being hit by a woman driving a sport utility vehicle in the 3600 block of North Vermilion Street in Danville Tuesday evening.
Danville Deputy Police Chief Terry McCord said about 6 p.m., a 65-year-old man was trying to cross North Vermilion in front of the Meijer gas station when a witness said he was hit by a northbound vehicle.
The area where the accident happened is not a stoplight intersection, McCord said, but is near the entrance to the Meijer.
The pedestrian was taken to Carle Hospital for treatment of his injuries. Police were not able to interview him right away.
McCord said the woman driving stopped immediately and cooperated with police in their investigation. She was not hurt nor was she ticketed but police are continuing to investigate what happened.
They did not release the names of the driver or the pedestrian.