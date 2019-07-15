DANVILLE — Police are investigating two shootings over the weekend that left three men injured.
Detectives do not believe the shootings are related. All three victims suffered non-life-threatening wounds.
In the first incident, officers were called at 2:20 a.m. Saturday to OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, where they found a 47-year-old Danville man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.
The victim told them he was attending a party in Danville but wouldn’t provide an address. He said he got into a fight with another man and heard gunshots, then realized he had been shot and had a friend rush him to the hospital. The victim told police he didn’t see who shot him.
No other injuries were reported during that incident.
In the second incident, about 24 hours later, officers were called at 3:13 a.m. Sunday to the 1100 block of East Seminary Street, where they found a 28-year-old Danville man with a gunshot wound to his leg. He told them he was standing outside a house with a friend when someone started shooting in their direction.
While investigating the scene, officers were told a second victim had arrived at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center with a gunshot wound. There, they spoke with a 27-year-old Danville man who had been shot in the abdomen, who told them he was the other person standing in front of the house when the shooting started.
Both victims said they saw a white vehicle drive by the house just before the shooting.
No other injuries were reported during this second incident.
Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call Danville police at 217-431-2250 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.