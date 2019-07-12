DANVILLE — A Danville police officer is facing criminal charges for allegedly throwing his ex-wife to the ground and threatening her current husband during a fight at a local ballpark on Thursday evening.
Brian Cornett, 39, of Tilton, a patrol officer since November 2013, was charged Friday with two counts of domestic battery, Class A misdemeanors, and two counts of assault, Class C misdemeanors.
Danville police Cmdr. Josh Webb said Cornett would be placed on paid administrative leave once he’s released from custody. Cornett had bonded out of jail by mid-afternoon.
Cornett, who appeared via video conference at his initial court hearing and kept his eyes lowered throughout most of it, indicated to Vermilion County Associate Judge Derek Girton that he planned to hire his own attorney. He entered a plea of not guilty.
Girton set Cornett’s bond at $3,000, meaning he must pay $300 in order to be released.
The judge also ordered Cornett to not have any contact with the victims or go to their home, and to turn in any weapons and his FOID card.
Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said Danville police were called to a report of a fight Thursday evening at the American Legion baseball field area. Upon arrival, they began investigating including obtaining video surveillance. She said Danville police also called in Illinois State Police when they realized the incident involved a local officer.
Lacy said during the incident, Cornett allegedly became angry and began yelling at his teenage daughter, “calling her names and threatening to beat her.”
Lacy said the husband of Cornett’s ex-wife told the defendant not to speak to her that way, then his ex-wife jumped between them.
Cornett then “took her by the shoulders and threw her to the ground, and threatened to kill” the current husband, the prosecutor said.
Lacy said other witnesses who were interviewed gave similar accounts of the incident.
Cornett’s next court appearance was set for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 7.
If he’s convicted of domestic battery, he faces up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine. If convicted of assault, he faces up to 30 days in jail.