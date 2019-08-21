DANVILLE — Some Danville schools students will soon have a special place to go if they need a friend or someone to talk to during the school day.
Members of the Danville Sunrise Rotary Club dropped off a buddy bench at Meade Park Elementary School on Wednesday. And they plan to deliver a bench to all elementary schools in the district, except Edison, which already has one.
Eventually, the club plans to place a sign with the Rotary insignia and “buddy bench” on all of them.
“If someone is on the playground and is alone, they can sit on the bench,” said Rotarian Judy Story. “The idea is that other children will go over and sit down with him or invite him to play.
“Hopefully, that will be the beginning of a new friendship,” she continued, adding it’s a simple way to eliminate loneliness and foster kindness and inclusion.
Story said the idea came from other clubs in their district, including the Champaign West Rotary Club, which donated benches to several elementary schools in its community last year.
Meade Park Principal Chris Rice said he was grateful for the gift. He plans to place his school’s bench inside the K-4 building, which has an open classroom floor plan.
“For the last couple of years, when kids need a break or a time out, we pair them with older students, who mentor them,” Rice said. “It gives the kids a reset so they can return to the classroom. This will be a good place for them to do that.”
In addition to the benches, the Danville Sunrise club also plans to donate 60 backpacks, 800 boxes of tissues and 1,000 pencils to students at Garfield Elementary School early this morning, said member Chuck Kasper. The club has given backpacks and other school supplies to the school the past few years.