DANVILLE — Danville school board members signed off on a spending plan Wednesday that will allow the district to expand career and technical education opportunities for high school students; update, replace and expand the number and quality of mobile devices to support student learning; and address some of its aging buildings, among other things.
Under the budget, which runs from July 1 of this year through June 30, 2020, and has been on display for the past 30 days, the district will bring in more than $77 million in revenue and spend about $80.9 million.
Business and Finance Director Heather Smith said the deficit would be covered with reserve funds.
Smith said revenues are projected to increase about $4.7 million over the previous fiscal year, largely due to more grant funds.
However, she said expenses are also up, about $5 million more than the previous year, due to increased costs.
Also under the budget, the district will spend close to $2 million this fiscal year to address some of its aging infrastructure.
The “assigned projects” include replacing the 1991 HVAC system in the Mellen Natatorium at Danville High School with a new one with dehumidification capabilities that will increase air quality, estimated at $650,000; expanding the parking lot at the Fields Administrative Center ($150,000); replacing the roof over Edison Elementary School’s gym ($275,000); and completing the roof replacement on the high school’s 1972 addition at the north end of the facility ($200,000).
Other assigned projects include repairing and painting the high school gym’s ceiling and walls, which are peeling in many places ($300,000); doing stone and tuckpointing work on the high school’s clock tower building and fieldhouse ($250,000); repairing water lines at the high school that weren’t replaced during this summer’s restroom remodel ($250,000); and tuckpointing areas of Meade Park Elementary School ($75,000).