DANVILLE — The Danville school board will vote Wednesday on whether to put its proposed budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year up for public review.
As of Monday, the district was looking at bringing in about $75.9 million in revenue under the proposed spending plan, about $3.6 million more than the previous year.
Expenses are currently projected at about $80.1 million, up about $7.8 million from the previous year.
But Business and Finance Director Heather Smith cautioned that figures are still preliminary at this point.
“This could change at any time,” said Smith, who will present the proposal. “We don’t have our allocation for state aid yet. I’m assuming it will increase, but I can’t guarantee that. And there are other things, including our transportation claim, that could change the numbers as well.”
Smith said when you add in about $1.975 million in expenses for buildings and grounds projects, the district is looking at a projected deficit of about $6.2 million. Any shortfall will be covered by reserves.
The proposed budget for the education fund — which pays for most salaries and day-to-day expenses — would bring in about $57.1 million, and spend about $60.5 million, leaving a deficit of about $3.5 million.
“There are no big changes from last year,” Smith said.
Under that scenario, the fund balance, currently at around $16.5 million, would end with around $13.1 million.If approved, the tentative budget would go on display for 30 days. The board is scheduled to adopt a plan at its Sept. 4 meeting.
Here’s a look at the other funds:
|Fund
|Revenues
|Expenses
|Food service
|$3,600,000
|$4,600,000
|Operations/buildings/maintenance
|$3,300,000
|$4,100,000
|Bonds and interest
|$2,800,000
|$2,700,000
|Transportation
|$4,400,000
|$4,500,000
|IMRF/Social Security
|$2,600,000
|$2,700,000
|Site and construction
|$21,000
|$21,761
|Working cash
|$198,778
|$0
|Tort
|$1,100,000
|$1,700,000
|Fire prevention and safety
|$169,578
|$221,000