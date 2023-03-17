If at least 22 Danville High students sign up for them, five new courses will be added to the curriculum offerings next school year after receiving the board’s blessing at this week’s meeting.
Coming in 2023-24, with course descriptions:
— Culinary Arts 2: Expanding on an existing offering (Culinary Arts 1), the course will emphasize “meal planning and more advanced cooking/preparation skills and careers within the food service industry. Students will also have the opportunity to obtain the ServSafe Food Handler Certificate.”
— Adult Living: The goal “is to help prepare students to be successful members of society. Students will learn basic skills such as: self-discovery, family basics, finances, career planning, cooking and much more through learning opportunities in the classroom and the community.”
— Baking: “Together, we will explore everything there is to love about baking. From measuring, decorating and cake competitions, we will learn how baking and cooking have their own separate skills. If you have a sweet tooth, this class is perfect for you!”
— Ancient Civilization: A one-semester survey on the history of the world, before the fall of the Roman Empire.”This course will analyze technological, political, artistic, militaristic and procedural analyses to equip all students with historical empathy, compassion and the appreciation that we are not so different from those who came hundreds of thousands of years before us.”
— Forensic Speech: “Students will learn “how to use the voice and body in formal and informal situations” and “do presentations in several categories, including formal and informal prepared speeches, oral and dramatic interpretation of drama, literature and poetry, as well as impromptu speeches.”
In the event that any of the courses don’t meet the minimum student requirement, district Director of Curriculum MaryEllen Bunton told board members, there has been discussion about moving classes to the summertime.
It was yeses all around at this week’s school board meeting, where members also approved:
— Accepting the administration’s recommendation to waive student registration fees in 2023-24, as it also did the three previous school years “to help our families during these pandemic times,” said Assistant Superintendent Elizabeth Yacobi.
— Replacing 800 Chromebooks, 175 laptops and 155 desktop computers, all between four and five years old, to ensure that students and staff are using reliable technology, district IT Director Annette Hummel said. Total cost at Chicago-based itSavvy: $649,558.78.
— Continuing the Grow Your Own Program, launched during the 2021-22 school year to assist Danville grads in their pursuit of a bachelor’s degree in education in exchange for their commitment to return to the district to work for five years as teachers, social workers, school counselors, school psychologists and bilingual educators.
The arrangement, which calls for students to receive $323 per credit hour, will now apply to members of Danville High’s classes of 2020 and 2021, 13 of whom have expressed an interest in participating.
— Adding four positions to the undermanned special-education department: a board-certified behavior interventionist, a registered behavior technician, a certified occupational therapy assistant and a special education coordinator.
— Replacing four existing courses with three: Honors Pre-calculus with AP Pre-calculus, allowing students to earn college credit; and Advanced Composition, Senior Speech and Minority Literature with semester-long Senior English 12.1 and 12.2.