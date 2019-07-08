DANVILLE — Danville High School should have a new leader by Wednesday evening.
That’s when the school board is expected to approve Superintendent Alicia Geddis’ recommendation for principal.
Assistant Superintendent Beth Yacobi said the district received multiple applications for the job, which became vacant after former Principal Kimberly Norton resigned on June 19 to take a job as the Urbana School District’s assistant superintendent of student learning.
“We wish Kim Norton all the best,” said Yacobi, who is not involved in the search for Norton’s successor. “But as we look forward to the future for Danville High School, it’s important to have a good leader.”
Yacobi said a search committee of stakeholders — including representatives from administration, high school staff, the Danville Education Association, a parent and a community member — reviewed the applications and narrowed down to a few candidates. It interviewed them on Monday and was expected to forward its to choice to Geddis today.
Geddis is expected to review the panel’s selection and send the recommendation on to the board at its regularly-scheduled meeting.
Yacobi said the new principal will have to hit the ground running given that the start of the 2019-20 school year is about a month away. Staff return on Aug. 12, and students’ first full day is Aug. 15.