DANVILLE — Two days of activities are planned in Danville for the annual celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The MLK scholarship banquet will begin at 4 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Days Hotel by Wyndham, 77 N. Gilbert St., and will feature music from a Chicago gospel group and presentation of the scholarship to a local high school senior headed to college.
Admission is $20 and tickets can be purchased at the Robert E. Jones Municipal Buildingm 17 W. Main St. For information, call Chairwoman Mary Thompson at 217-442-7917 or the Human Relations Department at 217-431-2280.
On Jan. 20, there will be a parade and motorcade beginning at 10 a.m. at the corner of Main and Logan streets. It will pause at the Martin Luther King Jr. monument before proceeding to St. James United Methodist Church, 504 N. Vermilion St., for an 11:30 a.m. service.
The Rev. Daniel J. Garrett, pastor of Spirit Redeemed Missionary Baptist Church in Chicago, will be the speaker and the Danville MLK Mass Choir will perform. The public is invited.