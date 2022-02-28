Danville — A suspect in a Feb. 24 shooting has turned himself in to Danville police, police said Monday.
Francis M. Briscoe III, 23, of Tilton, turned himself in at about 10 p.m. Sunday at the Danville Public Safety Building.
He was taken into custody on a Vermilion County warrant and charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated domestic battery and possession of a firearm by a felon, with bond set at 10 percent of $1 million.
He was being held Monday in the county jail awaiting arraignment, police said.
Briscoe was identified as the suspect who allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend, a 20-year-old Danville woman, twice in the parking lot of Walmart, 4101 W. Vermilion St.
The woman was shot in the torso and in her lower back as she was trying to get into her vehicle and leave, police said.