DANVILLE — Police are looking for the person or people who shot a man in that city who is not cooperating with them.
A release from Danville police Commander Josh Webb said that officers went to Lincoln Park in the 800 block of English Street at about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a single shot having been fired.
As they arrived, they were notified that a 39-year-old man had shown up at the OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center emergency room suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man told police he was sitting in his car at Lincoln Park when he was shot once in the arm by an unknown person. He refused to share any other details.
Police learned from other witnesses and area residents that the man had gone to Lincoln Park to meet with someone and was shot during that meeting. The suspected shooter, police said, is a Black man in his late teens or early 20s who was wearing a tan colored sweatshirt and blue jeans.
He was last seen running north near Grant and English streets.
Anyone with information is asked to call Danville Police at 217 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.