DANVILLE — No one was injured in a shooting in Danville Thursday afternoon.
Danville police were sent to the 1300 block of Grant Street about 3:40 p.m. for shots fired.
Several callers reported that a white sport utility vehicle was chasing a silver car, shooting at it.
Officers found the targeted car, occupied by two 16-year-old boys. They were not hurt but the car they were in had multiple bullet holes.
The teens said they saw the white SUV following them and shooting at them but didn’t know who the shooters were and said they could not identify them.
Witnesses described a Black man with short dreadlocks and a black puffy jacket hanging out of the rear passenger side of the SUV shooting at the car.
Police continue to investigate and ask that anyone who has information call them at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.