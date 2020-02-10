DANVILLE — Two weekend shooting incidents are under investigation by Danville police.
In one incident, a 35-year-old man was shot in the legs Saturday evening in the 800 block of Hazel Street, police said.
The victim was riding his bicycle about 8:36 p.m. when shots were fired in the area. The victim told police the shots may have come from a light-colored truck.
After the shooting, the truck was seen traveling west from the area.
Because the shooting was a block away from Danville High School, the school was placed on lock-down for about 20 minute until it was determined there wasn’t any danger to anyone at the school, police said.
The second incident occurred about 2:18 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Grant Street.
When police officers arrived, they found a 38-year-old Danville man with a gunshot wound to his lower back, police said.
The victim said he was walking into his home when someone started shooting at him.
In both incidents, the victims suffered wounds that weren’t life-threatening and were taken to the hospital for treatment. At this time, police said there’s no indication that the shootings were related.
Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477 or Danville police.