DANVILLE — A 17-year-old Danville resident sustained non-life-threatening injuries when he was shot in the leg during the weekend.
The youth said he was in the area of English Street and Koehn Drive when someone in a blue-colored car fired two shots at him, striking him in the leg early Saturday morning.
The victim fled the scene and went to OSF Sacred Heart emergency room. Police were notified of the incident at 1:59 a.m.
No suspect information is available.
Anyone with information is asked to call Danville police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.