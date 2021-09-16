DANVILLE — A Danville teen was shot in the leg as she walked in an alley Thursday morning in that city.
Police Cmdr. Josh Webb said officers responded to the 0-100 block of Tillman Street at 10:22 a.m.
They found a 17-year-old female with a gunshot wound to her lower leg. She told them she was walking in the alley near Tillman and Main streets when she heard a shot and realized she had been hit.
The teen said she didn't see who was shooting and could provide no description of the suspect.
She was taken to the hospital to be treated.
Police ask anyone with information on this shooting or others to call the department at 217-431-2250. Those who wish to remain anonymous should call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.