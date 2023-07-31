DANVILLE — A Danville teen is in an Urbana hospital suffering from a life-threatening wound after being shot on Sunday.
Vermilion County Sheriff’s Capt. Michael Hartshorn said the 17-year-old suffered a single gunshot wound outside of a residence on East 11th Street in south Danville.
Police were called about 1 a.m.
Hartshorn said the investigation into the shooting identified another 17-year-old as a suspect.
A warrant was issued, charging him with aggravated battery with a firearm.
The suspect was arrested later Sunday morning in Vigo County, Ind.