DANVILLE — Danville police are trying to figure out how a 16-year-old male got his hands on the gun that accidentally shot his own girlfriend.
Danville Police Commander Josh Webb said police were called to an apartment in the 1000 block of Clay Street just after 5 p.m. Thursday where they found an 18-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the chest.
She was inside with her boyfriend when she heard a loud noise and realized she’d been shot. She was taken to a local hospital where she was listed in stable condition.
Police said they learned that the 16-year-old boyfriend accidentally fired the gun. He was arrested for reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of weapons for having a gun under the age of 21.
Only the woman was injured.
Police ask that anyone who might have information on the shooting call them at 217- 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.