WOODWORTH — A Danville woman was killed and another resident of the city is hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash on Friday night in Iroquois County, Illinois State Police reported Monday.
Authorities said Farrah Johnson, 37, was a passenger in a vehicle being driven by Rickey Lane, 40, who sustained life-threatening injuries. Ms. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
The two were traveling north on Route 49 around 6:30 p.m. Friday when they were struck by a vehicle at the intersection of County Road 1000 North.
Lane’s vehicle became engulfed in flames following the crash.
Police say the driver of the other vehicle, a 51-year-old man from Glendale Heights, failed to stop at a stop sign.
He collided with Lane’s car, resulting in both vehicles ending up in a ditch on the northwest side of the road.
The Glendale Heights man was also pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released.