DANVILLE — A Danville woman is in custody for the alleged murder of another woman in that city last year.
About 3:10 a.m. on Oct. 31, Danville police were sent to the emergency room of OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, where Deavyon T. Williams, 19, was being treated for multiple stab wounds. She died later that day.
Police learned that she had been in an altercation with another woman in the 400 block of Columbia Street in Danville earlier.
Police identified that person as Angel L. Luster-Hoskins, 23, also of Danville.
The state’s attorney’s office charged her Wednesday and police obtained an arrest warrant.
She was picked up about 4:15 p.m. Thursday during a traffic stop near Harmon and Williams streets in Danville.
Luster-Hoskins is being held in the Danville Public Safety Building in lieu of $5 million bond.
The penalties for first-degree murder range from 20 to 60 years in prison.